Profiling: Documentary Filmmaker & Lecturer of Film and Television Studies at UCT, Dylan Valley

Dylan Valley is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and an educator. Dylan has directed various documentaries for South African and international television, namely the award winning Afrikaaps (2010), The Uprising of Hangberg (2010), Jumu’a (2011) and Incarcerated Knowledge (2013). In 2013 he received a Pulitzer Fellowship from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, where he completed his Masters in Specialised Journalism. In January 2020, his virtual reality documentary Azibuye – The Occupation premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the New Frontiers Category. He has directed two documentary films for Al Jazeera’s Arabic Documentary Channel and is an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity (2019-2020).

We catch up with Dylan, a decade after the release of his debut film, Afrikaaps: The Documentary, which inspired other artists work with Afrikaans in exciting ways to reflect on the history and future of the language.