Is Gold the next best thing?

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner, on the viability of investing in Gold, with the value of gold on an upward trend with some speculating a peak forecast of $3 000 an ounce in years to come.
Singer-songwriter, Cherilyn Neilson on the future of Dear Reader (Formerly, Harris Tweed) and on how her career changed ever since migrating to Germany
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of procrastination and on why we tend to procrastinate even on important tasks.
Rehana Rossouw was born and rooted in Cape Town but is currently in self-imposed exile in Johannesburg. She has been a journalist for three decades and has also taught journalism and creative writing. She has a master's in Creative Writing from Wits University. What Will People Say?, her debut novel, was shortlisted for the 2015 Etisalat Prize for literature and won the 2017 Humanities and Social Sciences Award in the category of single-authored fiction. Her second novel, New Times, was released in 2017, and was longlisted for the 2018 Sunday Times Literary Awards.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Spanish award winning movie 'One Careful Owner' which is showing at the European film festival.
Small Scale Hydropower Expert & founder of Hydro4Africa, Wim Jonker Klunne on the of hydropower in the continent, how to incorporate hydropower SA's energy mix and looks ahead to this year's virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa taking place from 24-26 November.
With the festive season around the corner, CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary looks at several gifts to give to gardeners and nature lovers.
Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on What is an aura and how do you go about cleansing one’s aura?
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' by Nisi Daniels
Paul Mrkusic, Antique Dealer & CEO of SAADA on what to expect at the South African Antique, Art and Design Association (SAADA) JHB Fair this weekend and the art of Antique Dealing.