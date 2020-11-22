The psyche behind Skin lightening/alteration.

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogation on what could be behind people’s desire to want to manipulate their skin pigment, whether it being skin lightening or tanning.
Musician, Tamara Dey on what to expect at the T-Roc UNlaunch a series events set to take place in three major metros to showcase the all-new T-Roc, which arrives in the country at the end of November 2020.
Here in Joburg this event meant to celebrate the unordinary, undefined and unconventional will take place at Melrose Arch, Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November 2020.
William Kentridge is a South African artist best known for his prints, drawings, and animated films. These are constructed by filming a drawing, making erasures and changes, and filming it again. He continues this process meticulously, giving each change to the drawing a quarter of a second to two seconds' screen time. A single drawing will be altered and filmed this way until the end of a scene. These palimpsest-like drawings are later displayed along with the films as finished pieces of art.
Joburg Film Festival Executive Director, Tim Mangwedi on what to you can look forward to at 2020 Joburg Film Festival, which is historically staged in the last week of November as a six-days, but will now be staged as a two-day event on the 28 and 29 November with a limited film selection with a huge focus on development workshops.
Co-founder and CEO of the AMAZI group Divya Vasant, on the benefits of breeding more female entrepreneurs to society, with this week being Global Entrepreneurship Week and knowing how in SA the SMMEs sector employs up to 47% of the South African workforce.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse, explains the term and effects of Pink Tax.
Rays of Hope’s CEO, Sihle Mooi on how this Non Profit Company plans on assisting the needy this festive season, Rays of Hope manages a large number of social outreach projects in Alexandra Township.
The Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP) and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery fund raising.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Wildlife Artist & Owner of the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery, Warren Cary on the exciting Art Exhibition run through Tswalu Foundation and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery in support of the Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP). Tswalu and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery have formed a creative collaboration to raise funds for Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP) research while also generating sales for wildlife artists.
Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium makes sense of Good luck charms, what are they and if they really work?
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.