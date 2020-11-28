Boxing to stay fit.

Simon Domingos, Head coach at Boxfit gym in Glenhazel takes a look at how you can use boxing towards obtaining your fitness goals and leading a healthy lifestyle.
Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘Those Who Live in Cages’- A Novel by Terry-Ann Adams.
National Chairperson of The South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr Angelique Coetzee, urging the National Department of Health (NDoH) to urgently explore all options to ensure that health care workers and those most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 receive these vaccines before the winter season. And on other options either than the COVAX initiative to access COVID-19 vaccines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Educational psychologist and Principal at The Bridge Assisted Learning School, Dr Greg Pienaar on tips on how to empower young children to manage their anger effectively and bring the situation back to normal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Sipho Sithole, Founder of Afrocentric Agency & producer of Picnic in the Park Concert Series on what to expect from tomorrow’s event in partnership with the Joburg Theatre which plans to stage a Picnic in the Park Concert with the multi-award winning and double platinum-selling group, The Soil at Joburg Theatre Gardens, in Braamfontein.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gerald Garner, Founder of JoburgPlaces & Thunder Walker on how they are helping Joburg residents to explore the beauty of the city.
Lillian Gray, Artist and Co-Founder of Lillian Gray Art School on the benefits of kids undertaking art at an early age and on the workshops offered at the Lillian Gray Art School both at their premises in Fairlands and online.
COO of The South African Local Government Association (Salga), Lance Joel celebrating and reflecting on the 20 Year Journey of Local Government transformation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Critic and Author, Anna Trapido reviews The Mount Nelson for those planning to be in Cape Town this Christmas, The Mount Nelson is doing a soft reopening on the 10th of December.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on how to tell if a second-hand car is as safe as when it came out of the factory, in light of Sambra calls on vehicle insurers to make public their register of written-off vehicles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on some of the challenges in the battle against HIV/Aids and at some innovations made in the fight against this pandemic in the midst on the COVID-19 battle.LISTEN TO PODCAST