Black Friday & Cyber Monday advice

Today at 10:33
Latest on Covid restrictions from the Western Cape Govt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Soulful Sunday edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonn Botha - Soulful Sunday and Solid Gold weekend presenter at CapeTalk
Kenny Maistry
Paul Mtirara
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andre Strydom - Owner: RedBushed Fine Foods & Beverages
Today at 11:45
Ocean Hub africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
Today at 12:07
Winde's digicon
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
What's the City of Cape Town's festive safety plan for December?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Today at 12:27
Support for ATM’s Ramaphosa no-confidence motion looking thin
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
SAHPRA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
SALGA crossing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 12:52
11 Trends for 2021 - "Zoomsday" Predictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marion Salzman
Today at 15:40
Women of South Africa to march for economic inclusion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sibongile Vilakazi, Member of WoSA
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Black Friday & Cyber Monday advice

Black Friday & Cyber Monday advice

29 November 2020 7:41 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some advice on how one should thinking around the Black Friday & Cyber Monday specials, with the 30% discount offers made to seem like 100% discount. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Singer/song writer Rowlene on her debut album

29 November 2020 10:24 AM

 

Singer and songwriter, Rowlene on what to expect from her debut album 11:11 which was released via Tall Racks Records on 13 November.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with year-end fatigue.

29 November 2020 9:45 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the causes and effects of dealing with year-end fatigue, and on tips dealing with year-end fatigue in a pandemic year.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling Activist & Co-Founders of Embrace Dignity, Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge

29 November 2020 9:33 AM

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign is a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November to 10 December and with Gender based violence still a scourge to SA women, we speak to women’s rights activist and former politician, Mam Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge on a wide ranging conversation on Gender Based Violence, women rights in SA, her advocacy of decriminalisation of sex work and on the role society and churches plays in perpetuating GBV.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: Hillbilly Elegy by Amy Adams and directed by Ron Howard

29 November 2020 8:12 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the film ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ by Amy Adams and directed by Ron Howard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Manufacturing sector could be leveraged to revitalise SA’s economy

29 November 2020 8:02 AM

Sustainability & Public Affair advisor and Founder of Maverick Shared Value, Coenraad Bezuidenhout on what to expect at this year’s Manufacturing Indaba Conference taking place from 9-10 December and on how to leverage the Manufacturing sector to revitalise SA’s economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kids Haven Benoni - Our #7Colours for Christmas

29 November 2020 7:33 AM

CEO of Kids Haven Benoni, Sam Mokgopha for more on this residential care centre for vulnerable children in Benoni which have been heavily involved in food relief since April. The centre is not only feeding the kids in the home but also ensuring that between 350 and 580 families and youth receive substantial food parcels every month

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Story of the Magaliesberg and the Cradle of Humankind.

29 November 2020 7:30 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Environmentalist & Author, Vincent Carruthers take us through the story of the Magaliesberg and the Cradle of Humankind, while looking ahead to the Cradle of life Webinar event on the 1st December.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role Meditation plays in spirituality.

29 November 2020 7:25 AM

Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on the benefits Meditation and some tips on the basics of meditation, what do I need, how do I begin and should I be looking out for? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: The Cursed Touch Paperback, Raashida Khan.

28 November 2020 10:12 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng, reviews ‘The Cursed Touch Paperback’ by Raashida Khan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

