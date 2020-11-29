Singer/song writer Rowlene on her debut album

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign is a United Nations campaign which takes place annually from 25 November to 10 December and with Gender based violence still a scourge to SA women, we speak to women’s rights activist and former politician, Mam Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge on a wide ranging conversation on Gender Based Violence, women rights in SA, her advocacy of decriminalisation of sex work and on the role society and churches plays in perpetuating GBV.

arrow_forward