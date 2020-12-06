National Shelter Movement launches its helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Auditor General report into Covid relief funds
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
Durban community body reacts to #EngineRifenery protest action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Desmond D’Sa, South Durban community Environment alliance spokesperson
Today at 15:50
By-elections taking place in 17 municipalities across South Africa today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 16:20
42.7 % of businesses closed due to lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Robynne Erwin, Head of Research at Finfind
Today at 16:40
Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum
Today at 17:20
24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:13
Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Mama Bongi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Hosking - CFO at Retail Capital
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boniswa Pezisa - CEO at Net#work BBDO
