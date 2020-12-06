The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online.

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Auditor General report into Covid relief funds
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
Durban community body reacts to #EngineRifenery protest action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Desmond D’Sa, South Durban community Environment alliance spokesperson
Today at 15:50
By-elections taking place in 17 municipalities across South Africa today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masego Sheburi - Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 16:20
42.7 % of businesses closed due to lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Robynne Erwin, Head of Research at Finfind
Today at 16:40
Covid-19 may be a driver of poor behaviour on SA roads
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
Did Basic Education submit papers on the matric rewrite challenge by Afriforum
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum
Today at 17:20
24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:13
Lift Airlines carves its own fate with its maiden flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Mama Bongi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Hosking - CFO at Retail Capital
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boniswa Pezisa - CEO at Net#work BBDO
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped. 9 December 2020 1:50 PM
Know your rights: What to do when police stop you Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky explains what you can and cannot do when you encounter the police. 9 December 2020 11:46 AM
Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19 The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away. 9 December 2020 8:11 AM
View all Local
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue' Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid. 8 December 2020 1:03 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online.

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online.

6 December 2020 10:13 AM

 

Mandla Mlangeni, Jazz Trumpet on the legacy of Bra Hugh Masekela and looks ahead to The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online in partnership.

 

Established in 2015, the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival reflects Bra Hugh’s lasting commitment to preserve and promote African heritage, tradition and identity. The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, with Assupol, is proud to be part of the sixth instalment of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival, which takes place next Sunday the 13th December from 8pm on www.skyroomlive.com.

I’m joined now by one of the artists that will be performing at the event, the 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient trumpet player Mandla Mlangeni


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Men and Friendships.

6 December 2020 10:05 AM

 

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacks the idea that men can’t have meaningful/deep friendships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Award winning filmmaker, Amy Jephta

6 December 2020 9:20 AM

Award winning film maker, Amy Jephta who hails from Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town and works variously as a filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director and academic. Amy Jephta and Ephraim Gordon recently won the award for Best Narrative at the 23rd Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Festival in the US for their feature film Barakat. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Suitable Boy (Netflix TV series).

6 December 2020 8:20 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’, A Suitable Boy is a BBC television drama miniseries directed by Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to make of Engen oil refinery explosion.

6 December 2020 8:02 AM

GroundWork Trust director, Bobby Peek on What to make of Engen oil refinery explosion in South Durban on Friday morning and the long-term health impacts of living in close proximity to a refinery, other than the unpleasant rotten egg smell permeating the air.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do with your year-end bonus.

6 December 2020 7:44 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to leverage on the opportunities which a year-end bonus affords you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Shelter Movement launches its helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse

6 December 2020 7:25 AM

Adv Bernadine Bachar, NSMSA’s National Shelter Helpline Project Lead on the NSMSA’s 24-hour toll-free Shelter Helpline women and other victims of domestic violence, while also assisting with a variety of other issues that impact survivors 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the Coelacanth fish.

6 December 2020 7:23 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Professor Mike Bruton on receiving the prestigious Marloth Medal award from The Royal Society of South Africa awarded for his research on Coelacanth fish and for his contribution to the field of science and lifelong service to academics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mantras and the role they play in your spiritual wellbeing.

6 December 2020 6:45 AM

Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on what a Mantra is and what is the role a Mantra plays in your spiritual wellbeing? 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Those Who Live in Cages by Terry-Ann Adams.

5 December 2020 10:08 AM

 

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews ‘Those Who Live in Cages’- A Novel by Terry-Ann Adams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'

Politics

Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19

Local

Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners

Local

EWN Highlights

FS ANC group criticises NEC for not taking decisive action against Magashule

9 December 2020 2:13 PM

Activists eye 3 CT military bases for low-income housing use

9 December 2020 2:02 PM

Govt’s COVID-19 relief funds could have been better used, says AG Maluleke

9 December 2020 1:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA