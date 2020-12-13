Sky Guide Africa South 2021

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Director: Centre for Astronomical Heritage and Editor of Sky Guide Africa South, Auke Slotegraaf on what to expect from the 75th publication of the Sky Guide 2021 book while also looking at how one can get into star gazing and good places to go to get the best viewings.
Award-winning bassist, composer and music producer Shane Cooper on The Centre for the Less Good Idea’s latest audio project, Happenstance, which is a multi-layered series of soundbooks created by Cooper. The sound books also features a myriad of guest musicians and artists from diverse genres, this includes Zoe Modiga, Bokani Dyer, Sakhile Moleshe, Gontse Makhene, Ann Masina, Zayaan Khan and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Iraj Abedian, Author, Founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services on what to expect from his latest book titled "FutureNext", his life story leading up to a career in economics and on his thoughts on SA government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan.
Dr Iraj is the founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Capital Holdings (Pty) Ltd. And holds a PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada. He was professor of economics at the University of Cape Town, before joining Standard Bank as Group Chief Economist in 2000. Dr Iraj Abedian is also a director of Inkululeko NPO, which houses Scorpio, Maverick Citizen and Our Burning Planet.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to deal with the dread of not wanting to go home for Christmas time due to anxieties of dealing with family expectations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With 12 days before Christmas, Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews The 12 best Xmas films of all-time.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner give tips on the way to go about your yearend check list on your personal finances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brew-master & Founder of Brewsters Craft, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela on how brewers and mixologists are capitalising on the opportunity which South Africa’s rich plant life presents by developing unique beverages using indigenous ingredients, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela is one of SA’s first black female brew-masters who is creating an exciting style of beer that has a unique African twist, such as her latest sorghum and Rooibos offering.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sustainability General Manager at Pick n Pay, Andre Nel on how the Pick n Pay School Club, one of the longest-established educational support programmes in SA, has been acknowledged with the prestigious 2020 Trialogue Strategic Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Award.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on give some tips on how to nurture your spirit this festive season do as we enter "Ke Dezemba Boss".LISTEN TO PODCAST
Safer SA Foundation Western Cape Provincial Coordinator, Nomonde Scott looks ahead to today’s grand finale of the school crime prevention national debate, on ways of addressing crime, bullying and general violence in the western cape schools. This comes on the back of growing stats about juvenile criminality. around.LISTEN TO PODCAST