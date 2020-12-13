Sky Guide Africa South 2021

Dr Iraj Abedian, Author, Founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services on what to expect from his latest book titled "FutureNext", his life story leading up to a career in economics and on his thoughts on SA government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan.



Dr Iraj is the founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Capital Holdings (Pty) Ltd. And holds a PhD in Economics from Simon Fraser University in Canada. He was professor of economics at the University of Cape Town, before joining Standard Bank as Group Chief Economist in 2000. Dr Iraj Abedian is also a director of Inkululeko NPO, which houses Scorpio, Maverick Citizen and Our Burning Planet.

