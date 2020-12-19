Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 08:05
Getting covid-19 is worse than going to war
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley - Director And Dean at Henley Business School South Africa
Today at 08:18
Profile Interview: Mpumi Mlambo
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mpumi Mlambo
Latest Local
SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza addressed the nation ahead of Christmas Day, where he called on ordinary citizens to play their part... 24 December 2020 4:51 PM
'Jon Qwelane contributed very immensely in exposing human rights abuses' Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane remembers Jon Qwelane who passed away at the aged of 68. 24 December 2020 1:17 PM
We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says they have prepared for the traffic at Beitbridge border post. 24 December 2020 9:58 AM
View all Local
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party. 23 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens' Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents. 22 December 2020 5:10 PM
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020. 22 December 2020 7:43 AM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

19 December 2020 7:09 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The importance of switching off work when on holiday.

20 December 2020 9:59 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of switching off work when on holiday more so in 2020 considering the challenges brought by the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Former True Love Editor, author and Chef, Dorah Sitole

20 December 2020 9:15 AM

Dorah Sitole is a food media icon and with her latest book ‘40 Years of Iconic Food’, she is telling her life story through food while also mapping out the stages of her fascinating life, and feature recipes to match: traditional African, township flavours, familiar favourites, Pan ¬African and global gourmet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: Wonder Woman 1984.

20 December 2020 9:03 AM

Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman. It is the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman and the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, based on a story by Johns and Jenkins

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sustainability: Solar power options for home.

20 December 2020 8:09 AM

Guest: Zweli Mfundisi, Co-founder of Empowered Homes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Questions COVID19 raised about your personal finance in 2020.

20 December 2020 7:45 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling the Mother and Child Academic Hospital (MACAH) Foundation

20 December 2020 7:44 AM

Prof André Venter, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder Director at The Mother and Child Academic Hospital (MACAH) Foundation on the work the do and on how they saving lives. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NATURE DIARY: How to get into birding.

20 December 2020 7:17 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Ornithologist & Co-author of The Sasol Birds of Southern Africa - 5th edition, Dr Warwick Tarbot takes a deep dive into the world of birds, on what to expect from the Sasol Birds of Southern Africa - 5th edition on how to get into birding.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Predictions

20 December 2020 6:56 AM

Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete, Psychic Medium on some predictions of what will happen in 2021 and as per usual also doing some readings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Significant tech breakthroughs in SA in 2020

19 December 2020 9:41 AM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large My Broadband

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happening in the Arts - Looking back

19 December 2020 9:10 AM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA can't afford to be complacent about COVID-19 - Mabuza

We'll review testing of truck drivers to fix Beitbridge congestion - Motsoaledi

I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

RFA: Truck drivers at Beitbridge Border Post resorting to bribery

25 December 2020 7:40 AM

WC Health Dept keeping close eye on PPE supplies amid COVID-19 infection spike

24 December 2020 5:40 PM

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

24 December 2020 5:29 PM

