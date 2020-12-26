Food Feature: We look at Kobo Cuisine Restaurant

PJ Powers is the stage name of the music artist Penelope Jane Dunlop (born 16 July 1960). She became a household name at home after winning a song competition on national radio with her version of the Don Clarke song, Sanbonani. The final stage of the song competition was televised, bringing P J Powers to the attention of the wider South African public. Sanbonani was a hit record in South Africa. World in Union, the Ladysmith Black Mambazo record featuring P J Powers, became an international hit record in 1995. It charted in the UK (no 47 on the singles charts).



P J Powers is well known for her anti-apartheid and activism, human rights advocacy and philanthropy.

