Personal Finance Manage your cards efficiently for that little extra…...

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. 31 December 2020 2:26 PM
Ramaphosa overstepped his power on family gatherings - Lawyers for Black People The organisation's head Zuko Madikane says families should be allowed to gather during level 3 regulations. 31 December 2020 2:11 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend The power utility says it will use the opportunity to replenish emergency generation reserves ahead of huge demand in January. 31 December 2020 11:14 AM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Personal Finance Manage your cards efficiently for that little extra…...

27 December 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 


Wellness: New year’s resolution ( Can you practically plan your New Year’s resolution).

30 December 2020 10:33 AM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

Profiling: Musician: PJ Powers

27 December 2020 9:24 AM

PJ Powers is the stage name of the music artist Penelope Jane Dunlop (born 16 July 1960). She became a household name at home after winning a song competition on national radio with her version of the Don Clarke song, Sanbonani. The final stage of the song competition was televised, bringing P J Powers to the attention of the wider South African public. Sanbonani was a hit record in South Africa. World in Union, the Ladysmith Black Mambazo record featuring P J Powers, became an international hit record in 1995. It charted in the UK (no 47 on the singles charts).

P J Powers is well known for her anti-apartheid and activism, human rights advocacy and philanthropy.

Film review movies with significant New Year’s Eve party scenes.

27 December 2020 8:14 AM

Guest: Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds 

Sustainability: Proteas under threat of extinction

27 December 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Tilla Raimondo, Lead Author And Threatened Plants Programme Manager at Sanbi

NATURE DIARY: Birding

27 December 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist 

Fitness Feature: Biggest mistakes people make when it comes to exercise or a diet

27 December 2020 6:51 AM

Guest: Oliver Gash: Personal trainer/strength and conditioning coach

Book Feature: Karabo will be reviewing: Jenifer Lewis Memoir "The Black Mother of Hollywood

26 December 2020 9:59 AM

karabo kgoleng

We look at the future of small businesses if the pandemic is not taken care of soon

26 December 2020 9:22 AM

Parenting Feature: How does discipline affect child development?

26 December 2020 8:40 AM

Dr Mirriam Close | Specialist psychiatrist and director of Behavioral Health Institute | Tel: None

Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve

How SA’s Parliament rang in the changes in 2020

1 January 2021 8:12 AM

COVID-19 wrecks plans to reboot ailing SA economy

1 January 2021 8:00 AM

France detects case of South African coronavirus variant

31 December 2020 7:14 PM

