Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
The Best Of The Clement Manyathela Show
Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

29 June 2020 11:36 AM


More episodes from The Best Of The Clement Manyathela Show

Gauteng looking at harder lockdown restrictions
3 July 2020 12:23 PM

3 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura 

3 gender-based violence bills that will be introduced to parliament by August
3 July 2020 11:37 AM

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for Department of Justice

Expert at Stellenbosch University develops online tool to help mitigate covid-19 with contact sports
3 July 2020 10:39 AM

3 July 2020 10:39 AM
#702Openline

3 July 2020 10:11 AM
R350 relief grants under review

2 July 2020 5:52 PM

Guest: Totsie Memela-Khambula, CEO at South African Social Security Agency 

The case of Shonisani Lethole at the Tembisa Hospital covid-19 centre
2 July 2020 12:21 PM

2 July 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Percy Mabandu, Art Historian & Frelance Writer

            Borrie La Grange, Close Friend
            Kwara Kekana, Gauteng Department of Health Spokesperson

The remedies that have worked for ordinary people who tested positive for covid-19
2 July 2020 11:30 AM

2 July 2020 11:30 AM

Guest: Guest: Clive Moagi, 702 Breakfast Producer

#702Openline

2 July 2020 10:07 AM
#702Openline

1 July 2020 10:19 AM
SA's medical professionals mobilize to meet the threat of covid-19
30 June 2020 11:34 AM

30 June 2020 11:34 AM

Guest: Dr Chris Archer, CEO of the South African Private Practitioners Forum

Trending

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097

World Local

EWN Highlights

Trump visits Mount Rushmore amid controversy, coronavirus concerns
3 July 2020 8:55 PM

3 July 2020 8:55 PM

GP Health MEC Masuku impressed with Nasrec field hospital systems
3 July 2020 7:14 PM

3 July 2020 7:14 PM

'Data not lying', WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt virus
3 July 2020 7:10 PM

3 July 2020 7:10 PM

