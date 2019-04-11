FIGHT WITH INSIGHT

Eusebius flighted a documentary about the work of an organisation in inner city Johannesburg aimed at changing the lives of boys and girls who have offended and who are at risk of offending by using boxing as a way to help them recover their own humanity and to fulfill their human potential
Clinical psychologist Hayden KnibbsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Michael Beaumont about his book on Herrman Mashaba that he penned as the former chief of staff of Johannesburg's former mayorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius was in conversation with Professor Simukai Chigudu (Oxford University) about a range of issues related to race including the burdens of racism, racist iconography, white allyship and other themesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoctoral fellow at Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, Wits University) joined Eusebius to talk about the creative and political connections between speculative fiction and hip-hopLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and listeners reflected on various forms of violence including rape, rape culture and femicideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with EusebiusLISTEN TO PODCAST