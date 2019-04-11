FIGHT WITH INSIGHT

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 15:45
Prospects of work for the lockdown generation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kuben Nair,
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 impact on the society
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 16:45
Protect our Next movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Savera Kalideen, Executive Director of NCAS
Today at 18:09
The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics, with lessons from history.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean Rule - Founder at EquityMaven
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - how work is changing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities. 15 June 2020 3:56 PM
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. 15 June 2020 1:02 PM
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country. 15 June 2020 11:31 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:55 AM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
FIGHT WITH INSIGHT

FIGHT WITH INSIGHT

11 April 2019 10:12 AM

Eusebius flighted a documentary about the work of an organisation in inner city Johannesburg aimed at changing the lives of boys and girls who have offended and who are at risk of offending by using boxing as a way to help them recover their own humanity and to fulfill their human potential 

 


More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Family Matters

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs 

Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

15 June 2020 11:32 AM
The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg

15 June 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius spoke to Michael Beaumont about his book on Herrman Mashaba that he penned as the former chief of staff of Johannesburg's former mayor

OXFORD'S PROFESSOR SIMUKAI CHIGUDU TALKS RACISM, ICONOGRAPHY AND MORE

15 June 2020 10:52 AM

Eusebius was in conversation with Professor Simukai Chigudu (Oxford University) about a range of issues related to race including the burdens of racism, racist iconography, white allyship and other themes

#702Openline

15 June 2020 10:17 AM
Talking Sex - Understanding of addictions in Covid-19

12 June 2020 12:21 PM
CONNECTING HIP-HOP AND SPECULATIVE FICTION

12 June 2020 11:15 AM

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoctoral fellow at Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, Wits University) joined Eusebius to talk about the creative and political connections between speculative fiction and hip-hop 

#702Openline

12 June 2020 10:07 AM
WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR US TO END RAPE, RAPE CULTURE AND OTHER VIOLENCE?

11 June 2020 12:19 PM

Eusebius and listeners reflected on various forms of violence including rape, rape culture and femicide 

THE LITERATURE CORNER: BOOK REVIEWS

11 June 2020 12:09 PM

Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with Eusebius 

'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'

Politics

Santaco: Gauteng taxi fares to increase by maximum of R7.00

Local Business

'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'

Local

3 MDC officials accused of faking their abduction & torture denied bail

15 June 2020 8:39 PM

Man arrested for Sibongiseni Gabada's murder to remain behind bars

15 June 2020 8:28 PM

Mkhwebane probing tender irregularities related to lockdown

15 June 2020 8:05 PM

