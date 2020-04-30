Eusebius and Dr Quixi Sonntag (University of Pretoria) spoke with listeners about how the pets are getting on during this lockdown, and their owner-families.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation pays tribute to Rivonia trialist and anti-apartheid activist, Dennis Goldberg.
Eusebius spoke to Tauriq Jenkins (chair: IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum, Centre of African Studies, UCT) about a report he helped compile for the SAHRC about the Strandfontein relocation camp in Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tributes are pouring in for great anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg who passed away today and Eusebius hosted some of these tributes at the beginning of his show with Anti Apartheid Activist Ronnie Kasrils and Sello Hatang from the Nelson Mandela FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Dr Ruanne Barnabas (Associate Professro in global health and medicine at the university of Washington), a medical doctor and scientist from South Africa, about exciting and innovative covid-19 related research she is involved with in the USA drawing in part from her expertise also on HIV/AIDS work here in South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Adrian Puren (NICD) spoke to Eusebius about how well (or not) we are responding so far as a country to the covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Dr Omar Khan (director of the race equality think-tank Runnymede Trust) about the impact in the UK of Covid-19 on ethnic minoritiesLISTEN TO PODCAST