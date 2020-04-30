What will South Africa look like post the COVID19 emergency?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19 Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura. 30 April 2020 4:14 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more. 30 April 2020 3:39 PM
'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine' Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do. 30 April 2020 12:20 PM
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives. 29 April 2020 3:29 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
What will South Africa look like post the COVID19 emergency?

What will South Africa look like post the COVID19 emergency?

Eusebius explores this question and possible scenarios with economist, Thabi Leoka, futurist and scenario planner, Koffi Kouakou and Trenton Elsley from the Labour Research Service.



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

HUMANS AND OUR PETS DURING LOCKDOWN

30 April 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius and Dr Quixi Sonntag (University of Pretoria) spoke with listeners about how the pets are getting on during this lockdown, and their owner-families.

THE LITERATURE CORNER: A CHILDHOOD MADE UP

30 April 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness 

Lindiwe Sisulu pays tribute to Dennis Goldberg

30 April 2020 11:13 AM

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation pays tribute to  Rivonia trialist and  anti-apartheid activist, Dennis Goldberg. 

 

 

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION REPORT CRITICISES CAPE TOWN'S STRANDFONTEIN SITE

30 April 2020 10:48 AM

Eusebius spoke to Tauriq Jenkins (chair: IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum, Centre of African Studies, UCT) about a report he helped compile for the SAHRC about the Strandfontein relocation camp in Cape Town 

#702Openline

30 April 2020 10:18 AM
TRIBUTES FOR ANTI-APARTHEID ACTIVIST DENIS GOLDBERG

30 April 2020 9:41 AM

Tributes are pouring in for great anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg who passed away today and Eusebius hosted some of these tributes at the beginning of his show with Anti Apartheid Activist Ronnie Kasrils and Sello Hatang from the Nelson Mandela Foundation

CATCHING UP ON CUTTING EDGE COVOID-19 RESEARCH A SOUTH AFRICAN DOCTOR IS INVOLVED WITH IN THE USA

29 April 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Ruanne Barnabas (Associate Professro in global health and medicine at the university of Washington), a medical doctor and scientist from South Africa, about exciting and innovative covid-19 related research she is involved with in the USA drawing in part from her expertise also on HIV/AIDS work here in South Africa 

NICD UPDATE ON HOW WELL WE ARE MANAGING THE PANDEMIC

29 April 2020 11:04 AM

Professor Adrian Puren (NICD) spoke to Eusebius about how well (or not) we are responding so far as a country to the covid-19 pandemic 

ETHNIC MINORITIES IN THE UK AFFECTED DISPROPORTIONATELY BY COVID-19

29 April 2020 10:55 AM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Omar Khan (director of the race equality think-tank Runnymede Trust) about the impact in the UK of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities 

#702Openline

29 April 2020 10:15 AM
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

'I'm excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown
30 April 2020 8:58 PM

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way
30 April 2020 8:54 PM

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni
30 April 2020 8:51 PM

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

