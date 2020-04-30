Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
The socio-economic and psycho-social impacts of COVID19

The socio-economic and psycho-social impacts of COVID19

Prof Kate Alexander from UJ takes us through the results of the initial study into the real impact of this pandemic on society. 



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

HUMANS AND OUR PETS DURING LOCKDOWN

30 April 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius and Dr Quixi Sonntag (University of Pretoria) spoke with listeners about how the pets are getting on during this lockdown, and their owner-families.

THE LITERATURE CORNER: A CHILDHOOD MADE UP

30 April 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness 

Lindiwe Sisulu pays tribute to Dennis Goldberg

30 April 2020 11:13 AM

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation pays tribute to  Rivonia trialist and  anti-apartheid activist, Dennis Goldberg. 

 

 

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION REPORT CRITICISES CAPE TOWN'S STRANDFONTEIN SITE

30 April 2020 10:48 AM

Eusebius spoke to Tauriq Jenkins (chair: IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum, Centre of African Studies, UCT) about a report he helped compile for the SAHRC about the Strandfontein relocation camp in Cape Town 

#702Openline

30 April 2020 10:18 AM
TRIBUTES FOR ANTI-APARTHEID ACTIVIST DENIS GOLDBERG

30 April 2020 9:41 AM

Tributes are pouring in for great anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg who passed away today and Eusebius hosted some of these tributes at the beginning of his show with Anti Apartheid Activist Ronnie Kasrils and Sello Hatang from the Nelson Mandela Foundation

CATCHING UP ON CUTTING EDGE COVOID-19 RESEARCH A SOUTH AFRICAN DOCTOR IS INVOLVED WITH IN THE USA

29 April 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Ruanne Barnabas (Associate Professro in global health and medicine at the university of Washington), a medical doctor and scientist from South Africa, about exciting and innovative covid-19 related research she is involved with in the USA drawing in part from her expertise also on HIV/AIDS work here in South Africa 

NICD UPDATE ON HOW WELL WE ARE MANAGING THE PANDEMIC

29 April 2020 11:04 AM

Professor Adrian Puren (NICD) spoke to Eusebius about how well (or not) we are responding so far as a country to the covid-19 pandemic 

ETHNIC MINORITIES IN THE UK AFFECTED DISPROPORTIONATELY BY COVID-19

29 April 2020 10:55 AM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Omar Khan (director of the race equality think-tank Runnymede Trust) about the impact in the UK of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities 

#702Openline

29 April 2020 10:15 AM
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

