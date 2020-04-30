CATCHING UP ON CUTTING EDGE COVOID-19 RESEARCH A SOUTH AFRICAN DOCTOR IS INVOLVED WITH IN THE USA

Eusebius spoke to Dr Ruanne Barnabas (Associate Professro in global health and medicine at the university of Washington), a medical doctor and scientist from South Africa, about exciting and innovative covid-19 related research she is involved with in the USA drawing in part from her expertise also on HIV/AIDS work here in South Africa