Dr Mary Stephen who is the Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa spoke to Nicklaus Bauer about how Covid19 is impacting the African continent.
The team, led by UJ's Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu, identified several simple, safe and scalable open-source designs that could meet the strict specifications for use with patients if futher developed and tested
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan, from Roedean School in Parktown wants to make masks for underprivilege school children.
Eusebius and Dr Quixi Sonntag (University of Pretoria) spoke with listeners about how the pets are getting on during this lockdown, and their owner-families.
Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation pays tribute to Rivonia trialist and anti-apartheid activist, Dennis Goldberg.
Eusebius spoke to Tauriq Jenkins (chair: IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum, Centre of African Studies, UCT) about a report he helped compile for the SAHRC about the Strandfontein relocation camp in Cape Town
Tributes are pouring in for great anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg who passed away today and Eusebius hosted some of these tributes at the beginning of his show with Anti Apartheid Activist Ronnie Kasrils and Sello Hatang from the Nelson Mandela Foundation