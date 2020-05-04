Technology and society with Aki

Eusebius and clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, talk about how we can use humour to manage our anxiety, fear and tension at this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni at the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association about their pending legal challenge against the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about their dire predictions of the economic impact of COVID19. These include a possible 7million pepole losing their jobs and the economy contracting by 5%.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mary Stephen who is the Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa spoke to Nicklaus Bauer about how Covid19 is impacting the African continent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The team, led by UJ’s Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu, identified several simple, safe and scalable open-source designs that could meet the strict specifications for use with patients if futher developed and testedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan, from Roedean School in Parktown wants to make masks for underprivilege school children.LISTEN TO PODCAST