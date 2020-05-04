FAMILY MATTERS- HUMOUR AS HEALING

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
The Global Classroom launch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jeff Shaw, Co-Founder of The Global Classroom
Sui-Anne Maria Gill, Founder of The Global Classroom
Today at 17:20
Details for the Global Classroom Live event
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:08
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Today at 18:13
BLSA CEO: Minister Patel trivializes business sector's crisis (Business reopening under level4)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:16
Infrastructure spending now a 'must do' for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Analyst of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
This Spar is giving its business neighbours a break by not selling stationary and frozen burgers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theunis Muller - Co-Owner and Manager at Spar Palm Grove
Today at 19:08
Warren Buffett Hosts His First Online Shareholders Meeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:19
Business Book Review: Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader's Guide to the Real World, by Ashley Goodall and Marcus Buckingham
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Author Lauren Beukes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lauren Beukes - Author
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Childline Gauteng sees an increase in the desperation and urgency of calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
Workers anxious as they return to work after five weeks of lockdown Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an account of what she witnessed in the morning as some people returned to work. 4 May 2020 3:53 PM
Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors. 4 May 2020 1:53 PM
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Africa's fragile economies are bracing for a long Covid-19 induced recession The inevitable economic crisis will expose the extreme vulnerabilities of sub-Saharan Africa to deal with unexpected shocks, says... 4 May 2020 4:18 PM
[LISTEN] COVID-19 and its cost to the South African economy Eusebius speaks to director-general Dondo Mogajane about the dire predictions of the economic impact of coronavirus. 4 May 2020 12:14 PM
Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 4 May 2020 11:46 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
FAMILY MATTERS- HUMOUR AS HEALING

FAMILY MATTERS- HUMOUR AS HEALING

Eusebius and clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, talk about how we can use humour to manage our anxiety, fear and tension at this time. 



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Technology and society with Aki

4 May 2020 11:27 AM

 

 On Technology and society this week we look at new trends spurred on by the Corona Virus, Google opens up its videoconferencing service and how big data and AI are being used to help scientists study Covid-19

Tobacco associations give government ultimatum

4 May 2020 10:52 AM

Eusebius speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni at the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association about their pending legal challenge against the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products. 

COVID19 and its cost to the South African economy

4 May 2020 10:39 AM

Eusebius speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about their dire predictions of the economic impact of COVID19. These include a possible 7million pepole losing their jobs and the economy contracting by 5%. 

#702Openline

4 May 2020 10:24 AM
Talking Sex - How to break it to your partner that the lockdown taught you don't love them or can't be intimate with them anymore.

4 May 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 in Africa

1 May 2020 12:04 PM

Dr Mary Stephen who is the Technical Officer  at the WHO Regional office for Africa spoke to Nicklaus Bauer about how Covid19 is impacting the African continent. 

UJ creates open-source, cheap ventilators

1 May 2020 12:03 PM

The team, led by UJ's Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu, identified several simple, safe and scalable open-source designs that could meet the strict specifications for use with patients if futher developed and tested

Two girls aim to make 2 600 masks for children to combat Covid-19

1 May 2020 12:02 PM

Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan, from Roedean School in Parktown wants to make masks for underprivilege school children. 

#702Openline

1 May 2020 10:16 AM
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency

Politics

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Childline Gauteng sees an increase in the desperation and urgency of calls

Local

EWN Highlights

Solidarity lays criminal complaint against Ntshavheni for alleged perjury

4 May 2020 4:54 PM

SA banks' relief for virus-hit borrowers nears R15 billion

4 May 2020 4:47 PM



4 May 2020 4:31 PM

