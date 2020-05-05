CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR CORONAVIRUS RAPID TEST STUDY

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:13
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care' Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus. 5 May 2020 8:01 AM
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care' Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus. 5 May 2020 8:01 AM
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
Infrastructure spending a 'must do' for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
arrow_forward
CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR CORONAVIRUS RAPID TEST STUDY

CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR CORONAVIRUS RAPID TEST STUDY

Eusebius speaks to Prof Elizabeth Mayne, head of Department of Immunology at Wits University, about their call for volunteers to participate in South Africa's first coronavirus rapid test study. Those who have tested positive for the virus or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to come forward to test the rapid testing kits arriving in the country. 



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Covid-19 exposes family cracks

5 May 2020 11:50 AM

How are family structures and relations being exposed at this time? Hayden Knibbs and Eusebius try navigate these complicated times and how families may be strained. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fighting COVID19 on all fronts- ensuring the mental wellbeing of healthcare workers

5 May 2020 11:14 AM

We shine the spotlight on frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic and how their mental health has been adversely affected. Guests include psychologist, Zamo Mbele, infectious diseases specialist, Dr Tom Boyle and paediatrician, Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of work: UIF in times of Corona virus and Labour Law openline

5 May 2020 11:13 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

5 May 2020 10:08 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS- HUMOUR AS HEALING

4 May 2020 12:06 PM

Eusebius and clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, talk about how we can use humour to manage our anxiety, fear and tension at this time. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology and society with Aki

4 May 2020 11:27 AM

 

 On Technology and society this week we look at new trends spurred on by the Corona Virus, Google opens up its videoconferencing service and how big data and AI are being used to help scientists study Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco associations give government ultimatum

4 May 2020 10:52 AM

Eusebius speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni at the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association about their pending legal challenge against the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID19 and its cost to the South African economy

4 May 2020 10:39 AM

Eusebius speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about their dire predictions of the economic impact of COVID19. These include a possible 7million pepole losing their jobs and the economy contracting by 5%. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

4 May 2020 10:24 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

Opinion

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have sever symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

EWN Highlights

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market

5 May 2020 9:34 AM

Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille

5 May 2020 8:35 AM

Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales

5 May 2020 8:17 AM

