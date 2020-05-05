Fighting COVID19 on all fronts- ensuring the mental wellbeing of healthcare workers

We shine the spotlight on frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic and how their mental health has been adversely affected. Guests include psychologist, Zamo Mbele, infectious diseases specialist, Dr Tom Boyle and paediatrician, Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour.
How are family structures and relations being exposed at this time? Hayden Knibbs and Eusebius try navigate these complicated times and how families may be strained.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius speaks to Prof Elizabeth Mayne, head of Department of Immunology at Wits University, about their call for volunteers to participate in South Africa's first coronavirus rapid test study. Those who have tested positive for the virus or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to come forward to test the rapid testing kits arriving in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, talk about how we can use humour to manage our anxiety, fear and tension at this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Technology and society this week we look at new trends spurred on by the Corona Virus, Google opens up its videoconferencing service and how big data and AI are being used to help scientists study Covid-19
Eusebius speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni at the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association about their pending legal challenge against the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius speaks to Treasury DG, Dondo Mogajane, about their dire predictions of the economic impact of COVID19. These include a possible 7million pepole losing their jobs and the economy contracting by 5%.LISTEN TO PODCAST