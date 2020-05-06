702OpenLine

Executive coach, Dawn Klatzow, tells us how to build resilience using our biggest super computer, our Brain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and Zukiswa Kota, Programme Manager at the Budget Justice Coalition discuss the organisation's concerns around Government’s R500bn relief package.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and vaccinologist Shabir Mahdi look to Sweden and the seductive myth the country poses at this time. Has their plan of ‘Herd Immunity’ saved them from the more devastating effects of COVID19 or was the Swedish plan flawed from the beginning?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius touches base with Fanny Mokoena from Gauteng Liquor Forum on the organisation's legal challenges against the government's decision to ban sale of alcohol.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How are family structures and relations being exposed at this time? Hayden Knibbs and Eusebius try navigate these complicated times and how families may be strained.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We shine the spotlight on frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic and how their mental health has been adversely affected. Guests include psychologist, Zamo Mbele, infectious diseases specialist, Dr Tom Boyle and paediatrician, Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius speaks to Prof Elizabeth Mayne, head of Department of Immunology at Wits University, about their call for volunteers to participate in South Africa's first coronavirus rapid test study. Those who have tested positive for the virus or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to come forward to test the rapid testing kits arriving in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST