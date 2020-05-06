World of Work- Developing resilience by using our brain

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass - Personal Intelligence + nervous system
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stephanie Vermeulen - Author and EQ pioneer
Today at 15:45
NPOs - The Forgotten sector: Open letter to the President
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock. 6 May 2020 12:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
World of Work- Developing resilience by using our brain

World of Work- Developing resilience by using our brain

Executive coach, Dawn Klatzow, tells us how to build resilience using our biggest super computer, our Brain.



Is Competitiveness Underrated?

6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Poking holes at government's R500bn relief package

6 May 2020 11:04 AM

Eusebius and Zukiswa Kota, Programme Manager at the Budget Justice Coalition discuss the organisation's concerns around Government’s R500bn relief package.

The seductive myth of Sweden and her COVID19 response

6 May 2020 10:54 AM

Eusebius and vaccinologist Shabir Mahdi look to Sweden and the seductive myth the country poses at this time. Has their plan of ‘Herd Immunity’ saved them from the more devastating effects of COVID19 or was the Swedish plan flawed from the beginning? 

#702OpenLine

6 May 2020 10:15 AM
The latest on legal challenges to liquor ban

6 May 2020 9:55 AM

Eusebius touches base with Fanny Mokoena from Gauteng Liquor Forum on the organisation's legal challenges against the government's decision to ban sale of alcohol. 

Covid-19 exposes family cracks

5 May 2020 11:50 AM

How are family structures and relations being exposed at this time? Hayden Knibbs and Eusebius try navigate these complicated times and how families may be strained. 

Fighting COVID19 on all fronts- ensuring the mental wellbeing of healthcare workers

5 May 2020 11:14 AM

We shine the spotlight on frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic and how their mental health has been adversely affected. Guests include psychologist, Zamo Mbele, infectious diseases specialist, Dr Tom Boyle and paediatrician, Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour. 

World of work: UIF in times of Corona virus and Labour Law openline

5 May 2020 11:13 AM
CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR CORONAVIRUS RAPID TEST STUDY

5 May 2020 10:12 AM

Eusebius speaks to Prof Elizabeth Mayne, head of Department of Immunology at Wits University, about their call for volunteers to participate in South Africa's first coronavirus rapid test study. Those who have tested positive for the virus or those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being asked to come forward to test the rapid testing kits arriving in the country. 

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

Politics Local

BATSA no more pursuing legal action over cigarette sale ban

Local

Free State DA calls for transparency in reporting COVID-19 cases

6 May 2020 12:51 PM

Zuma alleges people 'trying to kill him' poisoned & killed his son instead

6 May 2020 12:37 PM

SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

6 May 2020 12:23 PM

