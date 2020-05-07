Literature Corner- Lit Quiz

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
SAPA working on plan to align and accelerate alcohol policy development
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Aadielah Maker-Diedericks
Today at 12:27
DA outlines vision for Tshwane after Pretoria High Court decision declared the dissolution of city
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Randall Williams
Today at 12:41
Saudi Arabia expatriates stuck in SA appeal to be sent back to their families
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Marlene - Expatriate
Today at 12:45
National Assembly Zoom meeting hacked with pornographic content
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 12:56
Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane addresses nation amid rumours of resigning
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Human Trafficking hotline received high numbers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:52
MTN clients hit by double-billing
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 16:10
Courts prioritising cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
arrow_forward
Literature Corner- Lit Quiz

Literature Corner- Lit Quiz



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Will ‘the Arts’ survive the COVID19 pandemic?

7 May 2020 11:26 AM

Eusebius and a panel of guests ask if the Arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID 19 pandemic. In conversation with Prof Jen Snowball, Chief Economist for SA Cultural Observatory, Ismail Mahomed, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, and  Ashraf Johaardien, Playwright, former Executive Producer of the National Arts Festival, and current CEO of Business and Arts South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

7 May 2020 10:18 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eusebius opines on eNCA dropping the ball

7 May 2020 9:30 AM

Eusebius opined on eNCA suspending two anchors for opinions they had shared on air 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Competitiveness Underrated?

6 May 2020 12:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Developing resilience by using our brain

6 May 2020 11:44 AM

Executive coach, Dawn Klatzow, tells us how to build resilience using our biggest super computer, our Brain.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Poking holes at government's R500bn relief package

6 May 2020 11:04 AM

Eusebius and Zukiswa Kota, Programme Manager at the Budget Justice Coalition discuss the organisation's concerns around Government’s R500bn relief package.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The seductive myth of Sweden and her COVID19 response

6 May 2020 10:54 AM

Eusebius and vaccinologist Shabir Mahdi look to Sweden and the seductive myth the country poses at this time. Has their plan of ‘Herd Immunity’ saved them from the more devastating effects of COVID19 or was the Swedish plan flawed from the beginning? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702OpenLine

6 May 2020 10:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The latest on legal challenges to liquor ban

6 May 2020 9:55 AM

Eusebius touches base with Fanny Mokoena from Gauteng Liquor Forum on the organisation's legal challenges against the government's decision to ban sale of alcohol. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

