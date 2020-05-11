Eusebius talks TV, series, story telling and arts and culture, with a panel of fantastic guests in Shooting the Breeze. Filmmaker, Samantha Nell, script writer Mmabatho Kau and the legendary Lebo Mashile.
Minister of Justice Mr Ronald Lamola
In talking sex- we focus on singles during this lockdown period and how they are or are not adjusting to life at the moment.
Mail and Guardian investigative journalist Thanduxolo Jika spoke to Eusebius about prison conditions that conduce to the spread of Covid-19
Eusebius and a panel of guests ask if the Arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID 19 pandemic. In conversation with Prof Jen Snowball, Chief Economist for SA Cultural Observatory, Ismail Mahomed, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, and Ashraf Johaardien, Playwright, former Executive Producer of the National Arts Festival, and current CEO of Business and Arts South Africa.
Eusebius opined on eNCA suspending two anchors for opinions they had shared on air