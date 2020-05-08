19,000 inmates to be released to curb spread of COVID-19.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
Vodacom hikes full-year dividend by 6.3% despite Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature: The upside of Down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nicola Kleyn - Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
No Items to show
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015. 10 May 2020 9:05 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown. 8 May 2020 12:51 PM
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night. 8 May 2020 10:35 AM
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 11 May 2020 9:14 AM
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns' CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times. 11 May 2020 7:52 AM
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 8 May 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
arrow_forward
19,000 inmates to be released to curb spread of COVID-19.

19,000 inmates to be released to curb spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Justice Mr Ronald Lamola 



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Talking Sex with Dr Eve

8 May 2020 12:13 PM

In talking sex- we focus on singles during this lockdown period and how they are or are not adjusting to life at the moment. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shooting The Breeze

8 May 2020 11:17 AM

Eusebius talks TV, series, story telling and arts and culture, with a panel of fantastic guests in Shooting the Breeze. Filmmaker, Samantha Nell, script writer Mmabatho Kau and the legendary Lebo Mashile.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

8 May 2020 10:11 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 is a grave threat in South African prisons

8 May 2020 10:06 AM

Mail and Guardian investigative journalist Thanduxolo Jika spoke to Eusebius about prison conditions that conduce to the spread of Covid-19

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner- Lit Quiz

7 May 2020 11:51 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will ‘the Arts’ survive the COVID19 pandemic?

7 May 2020 11:26 AM

Eusebius and a panel of guests ask if the Arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID 19 pandemic. In conversation with Prof Jen Snowball, Chief Economist for SA Cultural Observatory, Ismail Mahomed, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, and  Ashraf Johaardien, Playwright, former Executive Producer of the National Arts Festival, and current CEO of Business and Arts South Africa. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

7 May 2020 10:18 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eusebius opines on eNCA dropping the ball

7 May 2020 9:30 AM

Eusebius opined on eNCA suspending two anchors for opinions they had shared on air 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Competitiveness Underrated?

6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19

Politics Local

'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement

Politics

UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported

World Local

WATCH LIVE: Minister Zulu on her department's role under level 4 lockdown

11 May 2020 10:12 AM

Winde says WC govt has plans to curb spread of COVID-19 in hotspots

11 May 2020 8:36 AM

Omotoso trafficking trial unlikely to resume today due to lockdown

11 May 2020 7:30 AM

