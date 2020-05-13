KLZ AUDIO LOGGERLISTEN TO PODCAST
Natasha Moni, Labour lawyer
Nimrod Geva, Co-Chairperson, Independent Producers' Organisation and Paseka Maleka, ICASA spokesperson (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town tourism
Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished professor of education at Stellenbosch University
Prof Talitha Greyling, Wellbeing Economist, University of Johannesburg, Board of directors International Society of Quality of Life Studies, Co-editor Journal of Happiness Studies
Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist
Eldred de Klerk, policing and social conflict specialist with the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Minister of Justice Mr Ronald Lamola