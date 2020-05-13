Retrenchments during the pandemic-what does the law say?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the country's ongoing measures that are being taken to tackle the coronaviru... 13 May 2020 8:15 PM
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs. 13 May 2020 4:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19 Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use. 13 May 2020 7:29 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the Worl... 13 May 2020 3:42 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
Retrenchments during the pandemic-what does the law say?

Retrenchments during the pandemic-what does the law say?

Natasha Moni, Labour lawyer



Zanele Luvumo

13 May 2020 12:09 PM

KLZ AUDIO LOGGER

Debating ICASA's latest exemption for local broadcasters

13 May 2020 10:42 AM

Nimrod Geva, Co-Chairperson, Independent Producers' Organisation and Paseka Maleka, ICASA spokesperson (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

Open line

13 May 2020 10:16 AM
The effects of the COVID19 emergency on tourism

12 May 2020 11:43 AM

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town tourism

Can we save the academic year?

12 May 2020 11:08 AM

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished professor of education at Stellenbosch University

The COVID19 lockdown and its effects on our happiness

12 May 2020 10:40 AM

 Prof Talitha Greyling, Wellbeing Economist, University of Johannesburg, Board of directors International Society of Quality of Life Studies, Co-editor Journal of Happiness Studies

Social Media War Games

11 May 2020 12:04 PM

Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist 

Understanding police brutality

11 May 2020 11:13 AM

Eldred de Klerk, policing and social conflict specialist with the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

19,000 inmates to be released to curb spread of COVID-19.

11 May 2020 10:15 AM

Minister of Justice Mr Ronald Lamola 

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

Local

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

Mauritius says battle 'won' as all virus patients discharged

13 May 2020 8:19 PM

Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May

13 May 2020 8:15 PM

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

