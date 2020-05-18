Family Matters: Grieving in a time of covid-19

Eusebius and psychiatrist Dr Shadi Motlana explored the implications of covid-19 for grief and grieving: from the disruption of how we show our last respects to a deceased person, grieving the loss of social etiquette and much else in between
Eusebius was in conversation with Jacques Rousseau (critical thinking lecturer, University of Cape Town) about the conundrum of whether, and if so how, lay people should enter scientific debates related to covid-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Dr Glenda Gray (a member of the ministerial advisory committee on covid-19) about the relationships between scientists like herself and the government on critical and sometimes controversial questions related to covid-19LISTEN TO PODCAST
• Basil Manuel, NAPTOSA President, • Hopolang Selebalo, Equal Education Co-Head of Research and • Ntombi Mngomezulu, Bongumenzi Secondary School. Grade 12 LearnerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ms Thembi Siweya, Deputy Minister in the PresidencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Phumeza Joelle, Member or the Johannesburg Book club and literacy advocateLISTEN TO PODCAST
: Batya Bricker, Exclusive Books General ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST