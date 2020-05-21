ARE SOUTH AFRICAN NEWSPAPERS GOING TO TANK?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Visit the show page
702 FYI
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points. 21 May 2020 6:38 PM
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
ARE SOUTH AFRICAN NEWSPAPERS GOING TO TANK?

ARE SOUTH AFRICAN NEWSPAPERS GOING TO TANK?

Eusebius was joined by former news editor Gasant Abarder to assess the question of whether the broken business model of newspapers may yet be rescued 



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

EUSEBIUS ASKS MINISTER ANGIE MOTSHEKGA TO JUSTIFY CLAIMS SCHOOLS ARE READY TO BE SAFE PLACES FOR TEACHING

21 May 2020 12:07 PM

Eusebius spoke to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to hear her respond to concerns about the state of preparedness to open schools

The Literature Corner - Reading

21 May 2020 11:38 AM
THE EXPERIENCES OF BLACK HOMOSEXUAL MINEWORKERS

21 May 2020 10:24 AM

Eusebius spoke to Tshepo Maake about his master's research into the experiences of black homosexual mineworkers

#702Openline

21 May 2020 10:07 AM
HOW WAS THE MODEL BUILT AND WHAT ASSUMPTIONS WERE MADE THAT LED TO PROJECTIONS OF 40 000 COVID-19 DEATHS BY NOVEMBER?

20 May 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Sheetal Silal Director of Director of Modelling & Simulation Hub, Africa at The University of Cape Town who has been advising government on the trajectory of Covid-19 within our population and what its impact will be

World of Work: an open line on labour law with Natasha Moni

20 May 2020 11:34 AM

Eusebius hosted labour law specialist Natasha Moni in an open line segment on labour including pressing questions about retrenchments

IS THE STIMULUS PACKAGE MAKING ANY DIFFERENCE (YET)?

20 May 2020 11:03 AM

Economist Duma Gqubule has written a detailed new critique of the state's economic response to covid-19 and joined Eusebius on the show to explain why he still remains a deep sceptic of the plan's design 

COMMUNITY BASED ORGANISATIONS COMPLEMENT THE WORK OF GOVERNMENT

20 May 2020 10:17 AM

Eusebius featured the Muslim Association of South Africa, a humanitarian organisation that has done a lot of relief work in inner city communities in Johannesburg during this pandemic. The conversation was widened to talk about the role of non-state actors in helping to respond to hunger in our city 

#702 Openline

20 May 2020 10:16 AM
NAPTOSA REACTS TO SCHOOLS REOPENING

20 May 2020 9:51 AM

Eusebius spoke to Basil Manuel (executive director, NAPTOSA) to get the National Professional Teachers' Organisation's reaction to the phased reopening of schools)

Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

Restaurant association taking govt to court over deliveries-only decision

21 May 2020 6:51 PM

No PPEs, means no reopening of schools in Gauteng, says MEC Lesufi

21 May 2020 6:27 PM

Kganyago expects economy to bounce back in 2021

21 May 2020 6:04 PM

