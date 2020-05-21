COMMUNITY BASED ORGANISATIONS COMPLEMENT THE WORK OF GOVERNMENT

Streaming issues? Report here
Zulu says NGOs can distribute food but calls for better coordination EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the department 'wants to know which communities are being served to avoid duplication'. 21 May 2020 6:35 PM
Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught' Lawyer representing Khosa family, Wikus Steyl, says it is not yet clear which parts of the order the state is looking to appeal. 21 May 2020 6:13 PM
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] Governor gets pranked and reads 'Harry Azcrac' in virtual graduation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man reunites with his pet donkey after lockdown melts everyone's hearts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2020 8:22 AM
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137. 21 May 2020 4:16 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom. 19 May 2020 3:33 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
COMMUNITY BASED ORGANISATIONS COMPLEMENT THE WORK OF GOVERNMENT

COMMUNITY BASED ORGANISATIONS COMPLEMENT THE WORK OF GOVERNMENT

Eusebius featured the Muslim Association of South Africa, a humanitarian organisation that has done a lot of relief work in inner city communities in Johannesburg during this pandemic. The conversation was widened to talk about the role of non-state actors in helping to respond to hunger in our city 



EUSEBIUS ASKS MINISTER ANGIE MOTSHEKGA TO JUSTIFY CLAIMS SCHOOLS ARE READY TO BE SAFE PLACES FOR TEACHING

21 May 2020 12:07 PM

Eusebius spoke to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to hear her respond to concerns about the state of preparedness to open schools

The Literature Corner - Reading

21 May 2020 11:38 AM
THE EXPERIENCES OF BLACK HOMOSEXUAL MINEWORKERS

21 May 2020 10:24 AM

Eusebius spoke to Tshepo Maake about his master's research into the experiences of black homosexual mineworkers

#702Openline

21 May 2020 10:07 AM
HOW WAS THE MODEL BUILT AND WHAT ASSUMPTIONS WERE MADE THAT LED TO PROJECTIONS OF 40 000 COVID-19 DEATHS BY NOVEMBER?

20 May 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius spoke to Dr Sheetal Silal Director of Director of Modelling & Simulation Hub, Africa at The University of Cape Town who has been advising government on the trajectory of Covid-19 within our population and what its impact will be

World of Work: an open line on labour law with Natasha Moni

20 May 2020 11:34 AM

Eusebius hosted labour law specialist Natasha Moni in an open line segment on labour including pressing questions about retrenchments

IS THE STIMULUS PACKAGE MAKING ANY DIFFERENCE (YET)?

20 May 2020 11:03 AM

Economist Duma Gqubule has written a detailed new critique of the state's economic response to covid-19 and joined Eusebius on the show to explain why he still remains a deep sceptic of the plan's design 

#702 Openline

20 May 2020 10:16 AM
NAPTOSA REACTS TO SCHOOLS REOPENING

20 May 2020 9:51 AM

Eusebius spoke to Basil Manuel (executive director, NAPTOSA) to get the National Professional Teachers' Organisation's reaction to the phased reopening of schools)

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

21 May 2020 8:52 PM

Trump to withdraw US from 'Open Skies' treaty

21 May 2020 8:26 PM

Madagascar's 'green gold' against COVID-19 seeks nod beyond Africa

21 May 2020 7:48 PM

