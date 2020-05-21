The Literature Corner - Reading

Eusebius spoke to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to hear her respond to concerns about the state of preparedness to open schoolsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Tshepo Maake about his master's research into the experiences of black homosexual mineworkers
Eusebius spoke to Dr Sheetal Silal Director of Director of Modelling & Simulation Hub, Africa at The University of Cape Town who has been advising government on the trajectory of Covid-19 within our population and what its impact will be
Eusebius hosted labour law specialist Natasha Moni in an open line segment on labour including pressing questions about retrenchments
Economist Duma Gqubule has written a detailed new critique of the state's economic response to covid-19 and joined Eusebius on the show to explain why he still remains a deep sceptic of the plan's design
Eusebius featured the Muslim Association of South Africa, a humanitarian organisation that has done a lot of relief work in inner city communities in Johannesburg during this pandemic. The conversation was widened to talk about the role of non-state actors in helping to respond to hunger in our city
Eusebius spoke to Basil Manuel (executive director, NAPTOSA) to get the National Professional Teachers' Organisation's reaction to the phased reopening of schools)