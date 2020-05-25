PROF VENTER EXPLAINS LETTER SUPPORTING PROF GLENDA GRAY

Today at 18:16 Tiger Brands gets mauled by more health related issues The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Private hospital group Netcare sees steep losses in part new accounting rules on how its treats its leases and Covid 19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

Today at 18:43 The SANBS CEO has had covid-19 and is now part of plasma donation programme The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Today at 19:08 Why Nando's has been slow to opening their restaurants for delivery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officr at Nandos South Africa

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book - "Regular Clients From LinkedIn", by James Molfetas The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Molfetas - CEO at Regular Clients

