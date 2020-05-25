Family Matters: Can optimism be learned and if so how?

Eusebius spoke to psychologist Khosi Jiyane about learned optimism
Eusebius asked Professor Francois Venter (a member of the ministerial advisory committee on covid-19) to explain the letter signed by him and 248 other academics, scientists, doctors and researchers in support of Dr Glenda Gray
Eusebius spoke to Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi about what the plans are to ensure the safety of our schools when children return in the phased opening announced by the minister of education recently
Dr Eve spoke to Eusebius and listeners about painful sex
Eusebius spoke to some of the cast members of Still Breathing about this brilliant new South African television series
Eusebius spoke to psychologist Professor Kopano Ratele about why men struggle to express love for each other and how we change this so we are not emotionally crippled
Eusebius spoke to basic education minister Angie Motshekga to hear her respond to concerns about the state of preparedness to open schools