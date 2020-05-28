Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Cameron Morajane, the director of the CCMA

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Jade Tome, speaks on behalf of Advocate Carlo Viljoen

Judgement in the hairdressers matter

Generation C has answers for Africa’s future

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39

Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery

