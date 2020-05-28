Eusebius spoke to attorney Wikus Steyl to get his reaction to the SANDF report that found that neither SANDF members nor the state generally are liable for the death of Collins KhosaLISTEN TO PODCAST
A documentary was flighted on The Eusebius McKaiser Ahow about the importance of us, as a society, responding better to menstruation, and the importance of ending period poverty now, on this important day marked Global Menstrual Hygiene Day
Eusebius spoke to comedian Conrad Koch about an online show he is performing that focuses on eliminating racism
Human resources specialist and regular guest on the show Zanele Luvuno decided to interview Eusebius about his job and listeners also asked their questions about a career in broadcasting
Historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath joined Eusebius on the show to recount the history of Pan Africanism
Eusebius Mckaiser and Political Analyst Karima Brown tried to make sense of government's latest decision about the Pandemic, ie. to open up places of worship.
Eusebius and listeners shared stories of ways in which they have become almost ridiculously overcautious about covid-19 because of a deep fear of becoming infected