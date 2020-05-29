THE HISTORY OF PAN AFRICANISM

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
THE HISTORY OF PAN AFRICANISM

THE HISTORY OF PAN AFRICANISM

Historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath joined Eusebius on the show to recount the history of Pan Africanism



More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

#702Openline

29 May 2020 10:06 AM
LEADERS OF VARIOUS FAITHS DECLINE OPENING THEIR DOORS

29 May 2020 9:38 AM

Eusebius spoke Imam Dr Abdul Rashied Omar (Claremont Main Road Mosque, Cape Town), Father Matthew Charlesworth (Jesuit Institute South Africa) and Rev Prof Peter Storey (former Methodist Bishop) who all do not think that places of worship should open during lockdown level three despite being permitted to do so by government 

ATTORNEY WIKUS STEYL RUBBISHES SANDF REPORTING EXONERATING STATE FOR DEATH OF COLLINS KHOSA

28 May 2020 12:02 PM

Eusebius spoke to attorney Wikus Steyl to get his reaction to the SANDF report that found that neither SANDF members nor the state generally are liable for the death of Collins Khosa

A RADIO DOCUMENTARY: WE NEED TO END PERIOD POVERTY

28 May 2020 10:57 AM

A documentary was flighted on The Eusebius McKaiser Ahow about the importance of us, as a society, responding better to menstruation, and the importance of ending period poverty now, on this important day marked Global Menstrual Hygiene Day 

#702OpenLine

28 May 2020 10:10 AM
HOW TO END RACISM

27 May 2020 12:03 PM

Eusebius spoke to comedian Conrad Koch about an online show he is performing that focuses on eliminating racism

WORLD OF WORK: A CAREER IN TALK RADIO

27 May 2020 11:50 AM

Human resources specialist and regular guest on the show Zanele Luvuno decided to interview Eusebius about his job and listeners also asked their questions about a career in broadcasting

#702Openline

27 May 2020 10:14 AM
Political Analyst Karima Brown Deconstructs the Decision To Partly Reopen Places Of Worship

27 May 2020 9:54 AM

Eusebius Mckaiser and Political Analyst Karima Brown tried to make sense of government's latest decision about the Pandemic, ie. to open up places of worship. 

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

It’s lit now! British American Tobacco heads to court over cigarette sale ban

29 May 2020 9:19 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

Cele: Alcohol sale doesn’t mean people should break the law

29 May 2020 7:18 AM

