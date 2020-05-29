WORLD OF WORK: A CAREER IN TALK RADIO

Human resources specialist and regular guest on the show Zanele Luvuno decided to interview Eusebius about his job and listeners also asked their questions about a career in broadcasting
Eusebius spoke Imam Dr Abdul Rashied Omar (Claremont Main Road Mosque, Cape Town), Father Matthew Charlesworth (Jesuit Institute South Africa) and Rev Prof Peter Storey (former Methodist Bishop) who all do not think that places of worship should open during lockdown level three despite being permitted to do so by government
Eusebius spoke to attorney Wikus Steyl to get his reaction to the SANDF report that found that neither SANDF members nor the state generally are liable for the death of Collins Khosa
A documentary was flighted on The Eusebius McKaiser Ahow about the importance of us, as a society, responding better to menstruation, and the importance of ending period poverty now, on this important day marked Global Menstrual Hygiene Day
Eusebius spoke to comedian Conrad Koch about an online show he is performing that focuses on eliminating racism
Historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath joined Eusebius on the show to recount the history of Pan Africanism
Eusebius Mckaiser and Political Analyst Karima Brown tried to make sense of government's latest decision about the Pandemic, ie. to open up places of worship.