Remember Juju, Debora and Heineken?

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
Remember Juju, Debora and Heineken?

Remember Juju, Debora and Heineken?

A listener complained that Juju is behaving like the moral police apparently and that triggered a memory on the open line with Eusebius about days when he spoke more freely about uhm Heineken 



WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN AT WORK DURING LOCKDOWN THREE IN TERMS OF WORKPLACE SAFETY AND RELATED ISSUES?

1 June 2020 10:26 AM

Eusebius spoke to Lebogang Mulaisi (Cosatu's Labour Market Policy Coordinator) and to Neva Makgetla (senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS)) about the practical and policy detail of how workplaces must respond to the burdens, duties and opportunities that come with lockdown level 3 this week 

#702Openline

1 June 2020 10:24 AM
Talking Sex- Pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:25 PM
SHOOTING THE BREEZE: Was 1994 a radical break with the past?

29 May 2020 11:26 AM

Eusebius hosted Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoc fellow at WISER, Wits University) and Lovelyn Nwadeyi (social justice activist and consultant) in a Shooting the Breeze segment that kicked off with the question of whether or not 1994 represented a radical break from 1994  

#702Openline

29 May 2020 10:06 AM
LEADERS OF VARIOUS FAITHS DECLINE OPENING THEIR DOORS

29 May 2020 9:38 AM

Eusebius spoke Imam Dr Abdul Rashied Omar (Claremont Main Road Mosque, Cape Town), Father Matthew Charlesworth (Jesuit Institute South Africa) and Rev Prof Peter Storey (former Methodist Bishop) who all do not think that places of worship should open during lockdown level three despite being permitted to do so by government 

ATTORNEY WIKUS STEYL RUBBISHES SANDF REPORTING EXONERATING STATE FOR DEATH OF COLLINS KHOSA

28 May 2020 12:02 PM

Eusebius spoke to attorney Wikus Steyl to get his reaction to the SANDF report that found that neither SANDF members nor the state generally are liable for the death of Collins Khosa

A RADIO DOCUMENTARY: WE NEED TO END PERIOD POVERTY

28 May 2020 10:57 AM

A documentary was flighted on The Eusebius McKaiser Ahow about the importance of us, as a society, responding better to menstruation, and the importance of ending period poverty now, on this important day marked Global Menstrual Hygiene Day 

#702OpenLine

28 May 2020 10:10 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

