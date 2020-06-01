WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN AT WORK DURING LOCKDOWN THREE IN TERMS OF WORKPLACE SAFETY AND RELATED ISSUES?

Eusebius spoke to Lebogang Mulaisi (Cosatu's Labour Market Policy Coordinator) and to Neva Makgetla (senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS)) about the practical and policy detail of how workplaces must respond to the burdens, duties and opportunities that come with lockdown level 3 this week
A listener complained that Juju is behaving like the moral police apparently and that triggered a memory on the open line with Eusebius about days when he spoke more freely about uhm Heineken
Eusebius hosted Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoc fellow at WISER, Wits University) and Lovelyn Nwadeyi (social justice activist and consultant) in a Shooting the Breeze segment that kicked off with the question of whether or not 1994 represented a radical break from 1994
Eusebius spoke Imam Dr Abdul Rashied Omar (Claremont Main Road Mosque, Cape Town), Father Matthew Charlesworth (Jesuit Institute South Africa) and Rev Prof Peter Storey (former Methodist Bishop) who all do not think that places of worship should open during lockdown level three despite being permitted to do so by government
Eusebius spoke to attorney Wikus Steyl to get his reaction to the SANDF report that found that neither SANDF members nor the state generally are liable for the death of Collins Khosa
A documentary was flighted on The Eusebius McKaiser Ahow about the importance of us, as a society, responding better to menstruation, and the importance of ending period poverty now, on this important day marked Global Menstrual Hygiene Day