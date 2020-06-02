COVID19: What you need to know at level 3

Eusebius spoke to Lebogang Mulaisi (Cosatu's Labour Market Policy Coordinator) and to Neva Makgetla (senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS)) about the practical and policy detail of how workplaces must respond to the burdens, duties and opportunities that come with lockdown level 3 this weekLISTEN TO PODCAST
A listener complained that Juju is behaving like the moral police apparently and that triggered a memory on the open line with Eusebius about days when he spoke more freely about uhm Heineken
Eusebius hosted Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoc fellow at WISER, Wits University) and Lovelyn Nwadeyi (social justice activist and consultant) in a Shooting the Breeze segment that kicked off with the question of whether or not 1994 represented a radical break from 1994