LAWFARE: SALE OF CIGARETTES

Today at 14:05 Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19 The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:10 EWN: Back to school in Soweto Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 15:16 EWN: Back to School in KZN Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 16:10 Children return to schools Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 17:11 Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:20 An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents

Today at 18:08 Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH

Today at 19:08 New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

