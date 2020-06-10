ARE WE WILLING TO GIVE UP FAMILIAR FREEDOMS TO ENJOY FEWER SOCIAL HARMS?

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 10 June 2020 10:19 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
ARE WE WILLING TO GIVE UP FAMILIAR FREEDOMS TO ENJOY FEWER SOCIAL HARMS?

ARE WE WILLING TO GIVE UP FAMILIAR FREEDOMS TO ENJOY FEWER SOCIAL HARMS?

10 June 2020 12:04 PM

Eusebius asked listeners whether they are prepared to grant government the entitlement to take away freedoms like accessing and buying liquor or having reduced movement rights in order to continue enjoying greater levels of social upsides like fewer accidents on the roads and fewer trauma cases in public hospitals  


THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF PROFESSOR MUSA MANZI

10 June 2020 11:09 AM

Eusebius and listeners were in tears listening to the life story of Wits University geophysicist Professor Musa Manzi 

#702OpenLine

10 June 2020 10:11 AM
RACISM AT SOUTH AFRICA'S ELITE SCHOOLS: PART TWO

9 June 2020 12:05 PM

A panel consisting of Lovelyn Nwadeyi (social justice practitioner), Terry Oakley-Smith (diversity specialist) and Lewis Manthata (deputy headmaster, St Andrew's College, Makhanda) joined Eusebius to engage the question of how we might radically transform our schools so that they are genuinely anti-racist

RACISM AT SOUTH AFRICA'S ELITE SCHOOLS: PART ONE

9 June 2020 10:22 AM

Eusebius spoke to current and former students of many of the country's top schools who reported experiences of racism

#702Openline

9 June 2020 10:07 AM
How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer | Clinical Psychologist 

Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

8 June 2020 11:42 AM
SHOULD THE BEAUTY INDUSTRIES BE OPENED UP?

8 June 2020 10:59 AM

Eusebius researched the impact of the lockdown on the beauty industry and collected the stories of various business owners and their staff

#702Openline

8 June 2020 10:08 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

