THE LITERATURE CORNER: BOOK REVIEWS

Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with Eusebius
Eusebius and listeners reflected on various forms of violence including rape, rape culture and femicideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius hosted a discussion with legal journalist Karyn Maughan explaining the myriad legal challenges to the state's handling of the covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius asked Crispin Hemson (Director of International Centre of Non-Violence, DUT) to explain the ways in which white persons, in his view, had been recruited into whiteness, etc.
Eusebius asked listeners whether they are prepared to grant government the entitlement to take away freedoms like accessing and buying liquor or having reduced movement rights in order to continue enjoying greater levels of social upsides like fewer accidents on the roads and fewer trauma cases in public hospitalsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and listeners were in tears listening to the life story of Wits University geophysicist Professor Musa ManziLISTEN TO PODCAST
A panel consisting of Lovelyn Nwadeyi (social justice practitioner), Terry Oakley-Smith (diversity specialist) and Lewis Manthata (deputy headmaster, St Andrew's College, Makhanda) joined Eusebius to engage the question of how we might radically transform our schools so that they are genuinely anti-racistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to current and former students of many of the country's top schools who reported experiences of racismLISTEN TO PODCAST