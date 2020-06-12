Talking Sex - Understanding of addictions in Covid-19

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (postdoctoral fellow at Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, Wits University) joined Eusebius to talk about the creative and political connections between speculative fiction and hip-hopLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius and listeners reflected on various forms of violence including rape, rape culture and femicide
Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with Eusebius
Eusebius hosted a discussion with legal journalist Karyn Maughan explaining the myriad legal challenges to the state's handling of the covid-19 pandemic
Eusebius asked Crispin Hemson (Director of International Centre of Non-Violence, DUT) to explain the ways in which white persons, in his view, had been recruited into whiteness, etc.
Eusebius asked listeners whether they are prepared to grant government the entitlement to take away freedoms like accessing and buying liquor or having reduced movement rights in order to continue enjoying greater levels of social upsides like fewer accidents on the roads and fewer trauma cases in public hospitals
Eusebius and listeners were in tears listening to the life story of Wits University geophysicist Professor Musa Manzi