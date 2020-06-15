Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Latest Local
eNkanini residents rebuild shacks destroyed by fire Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the municipality delivered food parcels to the informal settlement on Wednesday. 17 June 2020 4:21 PM
[WATCH LIVE] NPA media briefing on VBS Bank latest developments NPA boss advocate Shamila Batohi holds a virtual media briefing on the progress of high-profile priority cases. 17 June 2020 12:41 PM
Suspect arrested for Tshegofatso Pule murder A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eighth month pregrant Tshegofatso Pule. 17 June 2020 9:09 AM
View all Local
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
How should South African young people remember Youth Day? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss on what the day means to different young people during COVID-19 pandemic. 16 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
People who voted for Trump share moments of when they stopped supporting him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Heartwarming moment as guy gives large tip to drive-through worker Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 June 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 39,867 COVID-19 recoveries for SA as death toll reaches 1,568 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 infections is 73,533. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

15 June 2020 10:17 AM


More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

SHOOTING THE BREEZE

17 June 2020 11:24 AM

Eusebius was hanging out with Sithembile Mbete (senior lecturer in politics at University of Pretoria), Chrispin Phiri (spokesperson for the department of justice) and Sebenzile Nkambule (media practitioner) and they covered many topics from electoral reform, to the PSL league, problematic allyship and more 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 June 2020 10:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE INJUSTICE OF CHILD HUNGER

16 June 2020 11:21 AM

Dr Shaheda Omar (Teddy Bear Clinic) and Adv Faranaaz Veriava (Section 27) joined Eusebius to talk about the consequences of the national school nutrition programme being ended by the state 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

16 June 2020 10:19 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters

15 June 2020 8:20 PM

Clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technology And Society With Aki Anastasiou

15 June 2020 11:32 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg

15 June 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius spoke to Michael Beaumont about his book on Herrman Mashaba that he penned as the former chief of staff of Johannesburg's former mayor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OXFORD'S PROFESSOR SIMUKAI CHIGUDU TALKS RACISM, ICONOGRAPHY AND MORE

15 June 2020 10:52 AM

Eusebius was in conversation with Professor Simukai Chigudu (Oxford University) about a range of issues related to race including the burdens of racism, racist iconography, white allyship and other themes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex - Understanding of addictions in Covid-19

12 June 2020 12:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Five nuns succumb to COVID-19 and 21 test positive at Mthatha convent

Local

Hawks arrest 7 suspects involved in VBS scandal

Local

Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule murder to appear in court today

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused granted bail in fraud, corruption case

17 June 2020 4:38 PM

Man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 4:05 PM

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

17 June 2020 3:48 PM

