Eusebius was hanging out with Sithembile Mbete (senior lecturer in politics at University of Pretoria), Chrispin Phiri (spokesperson for the department of justice) and Sebenzile Nkambule (media practitioner) and they covered many topics from electoral reform, to the PSL league, problematic allyship and moreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Shaheda Omar (Teddy Bear Clinic) and Adv Faranaaz Veriava (Section 27) joined Eusebius to talk about the consequences of the national school nutrition programme being ended by the stateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist Hayden KnibbsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Michael Beaumont about his book on Herrman Mashaba that he penned as the former chief of staff of Johannesburg's former mayorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius was in conversation with Professor Simukai Chigudu (Oxford University) about a range of issues related to race including the burdens of racism, racist iconography, white allyship and other themesLISTEN TO PODCAST