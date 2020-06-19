702Openline P3

Luke Lamprecht (Women and Men Against child Abuse) and Joan Van Niekerk (Child Protection Consultant) joined Eusebius to discuss how we must respond to systemic abuse following the latest stories of years of abuse at Parktown Boys' flighted on the showLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius had recorded stories and testimonies that shed further light on institutional failures at Parktown Boys' that enabled years of violence and abuse of boys
Eusebius was hanging out with Sithembile Mbete (senior lecturer in politics at University of Pretoria), Chrispin Phiri (spokesperson for the department of justice) and Sebenzile Nkambule (media practitioner) and they covered many topics from electoral reform, to the PSL league, problematic allyship and more
Dr Shaheda Omar (Teddy Bear Clinic) and Adv Faranaaz Veriava (Section 27) joined Eusebius to talk about the consequences of the national school nutrition programme being ended by the state
