Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe responds to Botswana hiring Advocate Gerrie Nel

Aubrey speaks to Ambassador Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe on the Botswana government hiring advocate Gerrie Nel to help it pursue a case of alleged money laundering
Aubrey speaks to Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel on Brigette Motsepe Radebe accusing Afriforum of dividing South Africa and we get a response from the Department of International Relations and Cooperations
Aubrey speaks to Deputy Director at Equal Education Law Centre on the amended directions by Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Aubrey speaks to Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder of 21st Century Humans Co. about how one can prepare for the new normal in work spaces
Aubrey speaks to Dr. Iraj Abedian, CEO Pan-African Investment and Research Services & Chief Economist about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget expected today